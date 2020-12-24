STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poll heat over in Kerala, Covid-19 to reach feverish pitch

Health dept considering implementing Kollam model — target testing of candidates, polling officials — across state

Published: 24th December 2020 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

The district administrations have also been asked to ensure their preparedness to deal with the expected spike

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The signs of a post-election surge in Covid-19 cases have emerged from districts as the state prepares for the resurgence of the virus.Analyses of the health department state that while new cases being reported from some districts increased significantly, in some districts the test positivity rate (TPR) has climbed up slowly.At the same time, the department is said to be considering the Kollam model to be implemented statewide as the district took the initiative of conducting targeted testing among candidates, polling officials and booth agents.

“The signs of post-election are evident now. The week — December 7 to 13 — when the local body polls were held, the cases reported were 32,938. By next week (December 14 to 20), the cases increased to 36,539,” stated the analysis.As per the report, Ernakulam, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kasaragod, Palakkad and Wayanad witnessed a significant increase in cases in the week December 14 to 20 than the previous week. In the case of TPR, the spike was  witnessed in Ernakulam, Kollam, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta.

At the same time, in the case of occupancy of ICU beds and ventilators among Covid patients Thiruvananthapuram tops the list (112 and 46 respectively). In the case of total occupancy of ICU beds among Covid and non-Covid patients Kozhikode tops the chart (74 per cent) followed by Ernakulam and Palakkad (69.4 per cent each).

Rajendra Pilankatta of School of Medicine and Public Health of the Central University of Kerala said: “The state should become more vigilant. The trend shows that at places where the Coronavirus cases fell, a surge was reported after a lull. To make matters worse Christmas and New Year celebrations are here. Coupled with it is the new strain of Coronavirus. The key will be to reduce the risk of catching the virus.”

Meanwhile, in the wake of the upcoming festivities, the health department has called on people to adhere to Covid protocol while celebrating. According to it, home visits should be restricted and reverse quarantine should be implemented without any fail. It also added that at public spaces people should wear either a three-layered cotton mask or N95 masks.

The district administrations have also been asked to ensure their preparedness to deal with the expected spike by identifying Covid first line and second line treatment centres, institutional quarantine centres and others as a few of them were closed down following the fall in cases.

TPR once again above 10 per cent
The daily test positivity rate has once again touched the 10 per cent mark in the state. On Wednesday, the TPR was 10.04 per cent and the samples processed were 61,437. At the same time, for the second consecutive day, the number of health workers who got infected with the virus has been recorded as 60. Of the 6,169 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, 5,349 were contact cases, 662 were cases with unknown source of infection and 98 were returnees. The deaths that were confirmed due to Covid-19 were 22. The recovered ones on the day were 4,808.

Chennithala, Muneer turn Covid positive
A day after Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala went on home quarantine, he has turned Covid positive on Wednesday. His wife, Anitha Ramesh and their elder son Dr Rohit Chennithala was the first to be diagnosed with Covid-19 on Tuesday, after contracting it from one of the staff at Cantonment House. Chennithala who does not have any symptoms will be shifted to hospital. He had not turned up for the Opposition MLAs’ protest on Wednesday before the Assembly against Governor denying permission to the state government to convene a special Assembly session. Opposition deputy leader and Muslim League MLA Dr M K Muneer too have turned positive for Covid-19. Former KPCC president V M Sudheeran’s condition who is currently admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital for Covid-19 has improved.

