STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Suspected honour killing: Kin of slain man’s wife held

Arrested are father and uncle of Haritha, wife of deceased Aneesh 

Published: 27th December 2020 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

The spot where Aneesh was killed, adjacent to the Manamkulambu school at Thenkurissy in Palakkad, which has been barricaded

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD:  Two persons were on Saturday arrested  by Kuzhalmannam police in connection with the killing of Aneesh, 27, of Elamandam in Kuzhalmannam in a suspected case of honour killing. Those arrested were Prabhukumar,43, and Suresh,45, father and uncle, respectively of Haritha, wife of Aneesh.

Aneesh alias Appu, son of Arumughan was killed near Manamkulambu school in the vicinity of Thenkurissy  around 6pm on Friday. Prabhukumar, who had fled after the incident, was traced to Coimbatore from where he was arrested on Saturday. Suresh was nabbed  in the wake of the incident.On Friday evening, as Aneesh and his brother Arun were going to purchase groceries on his motorbike, he was attacked with a machete and iron rods by Prabhukumar and Suresh.

Aneesh, who was hacked on the neck, died on reaching the hospital.It was Prabhukumar who had inflicted the injuries on Anish’s neck and leg. Arun, who tried to stop the attack, was also targeted and he later ran away from the scene, say locals.The relatives of Aneesh have alleged that it was an honour killing. They stated that the family of Hairtha was against the marriage since they belonged to different castes. Aneesh was also threatened by Suresh several times. This was the reason for the killing, they alleged.

“Haritha’s uncle had come to the place where Aneesh was staying and threatened him. He had said that he will live only for three months. The killing took place on the penultimate day of the deadline. A bleeding Aneesh was pushed into a nearby canal,” said Arun.

Though Aneesh was rushed to the district hospital by  locals, he could not be saved.  Haritha also said that her uncle Suresh had taken away the mobile phone of Aneesh on December 9. The matter was reported to the police. Though the police had been apprised of the developments, no action was taken, said some of the kin.However, police said that the family had lodged a complaint stating that the mobile phone was taken away . Subsequently, Suresh was summoned and asked to return the mobile phone. There was no other complaint, officers said. 

S Sujith Das, SP, who rushed to Kuzhalmannam, told TNIE that the arrests of  Prabhukumar and Suresh will be recorded. He said that it was too premature to call it an honour killing and it will be known only after the investigations. Aneesh and Haritha had been in love right from their school days. It was on September 27, 2020, that they had registered their marriage. As there were threats to Aneesh, he had not gone for work for the past one and a half months. 

E  P Ramadas, circle inspector, Kuzhalmannam, said that Aneesh belonged to the blacksmith (Kollan) caste and the girl, Haritha to the Veera Shaiva Pillai caste.The body of Aneesh, which had been kept in the district hospital morgue, was handed over to the relatives after  post-mortem. After being kept at his 
Kuzhalmannam residence, the body was cremated at the Chandranagar electric crematorium in the evening.

According to the post-mortem, which was completed by 5 pm on Saturday,  bleeding from the major injuries suffered by Anish on his leg and below the hip  resulted in his death.  Though there were injuries all over his body, including the neck, they were not severe, said a source associated with the autopsy. The investigation has been handed over to the district crime branch. A team led by DySP Sundram will probe the case.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Youth Commission, which registered a suo motu case in connection with the murder, sought an urgent report from the district police chief on the incident. According to the commission, it will ensure justice to the girl who had lost her husband.  The inquiry into the killing of Aneesh will be conducted by the district Crime Branch.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
honour killin
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers protesting with Thali Ghanta Bajao during PM Modi's Mann Ki baat address, at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)
Farmers stage 'thali bajao' protest during PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' show
Farmer unions agree to talk with Centre on December 29; Demand repeal of agri laws on agenda
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp