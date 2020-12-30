STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Self-immolation: Govt to build house, bear education expenses of couple's sons

The state government will construct a house for Rahul and Rensjith, the children of Ambili and Rajan. 

Published: 30th December 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Tension prevailed near the house of Rajan and Ambili after residents blocked the ambulance carrying Ambili’s body for over three hours | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will construct a house for Rahul and Rensjith, the children of Ambili and Rajan. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday termed the incident as regrettable and said the government has given instructions to construct a house for the two sons of the deceased couple and shoulder their educational expenses. 

“Directives have been given to construct a house and bear their educational expenses. They will be provided complete security,” he said.

Government sources said the CM instructed the district collector to initiate steps to construct a house for the siblings. The construction will be completed under LIFE Mission or other government schemes. The government will also ensure social security of the boys. The decision came after the state police were on the back foot over their alleged hastiness in evicting the family and their callous approach towards the young boys, while they were trying to cremate their father. 

Leaders of various political outfits and social organisations visited the boys and promised them support. After visiting the family, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said the state-sponsored terrorism was to be blamed for the two deaths. “Had the police acted in a sensible manner, the two lives would not have been lost,” he said. 

BJP state chief K Surendran also held the state government responsible for the deaths. “The police acted in a hurry knowing that there would be a stay order from the High Court. A proper inquiry should be conducted into the deaths and action taken against those who are guilty,” he said.

