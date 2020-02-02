Coronavirus threat: Two Kerala students among 300 airlifted from Wuhan

Vishnuprasad K P By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Akshay Prakash from Perinthalmanna and Haritha from Ottapalam, two MBBS students in Hubei University of Chinese Medicine in Wuhan, are also among the first lot of more than 300 Indians airlifted from China - where the coronavirus has so far killed more than 250 people - by a special team from India on Saturday.

According to the parents of Akshay, 31 students stuck in the university hostel after the coronavirus outbreak in China were also rescued by the team and the students reached New Delhi around 7 am on Saturday. The parents said Akshay and the other students will be quarantined for 14 days. They said they would seek the help of government authorities to meet their son in Delhi.

“Akshay keeps me updated about their travel and medication. He says he is healthy and we will fly to Delhi to meet him if the authorities allow us to do so,” said Prakash V, father of Akshay.

The students from the university had earlier posted a video pleading for food and water and immediate steps from the authorities to airlift them from Wuhan. After the video went viral on social media, the Indian Embassy contacted the university authorities and arranged food, water and electricity supply to the hostel. The Embassy contacted the students and promised immediate steps to rescue them from the hostel. Within a few days, the Embassy implemented the airlift plan.

Meanwhile, Malappuram district medical office has requested people returning from the countries where the coronavirus outbreak was reported to contact health authorities immediately after arrival in the district. People can use the numbers : 0483 2734387, 1056 and 0471 2552056 to contact the health authorities.