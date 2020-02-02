Five of a family killed in car accident in Kuravilangad

By Express News Service

KOTTYAM: As bloodshed continued on roads in Kottayam, five members of a family, including three women, were killed when the car in which they were travelling rammed a wood-laden lorry at Kalikavu near Kuravilangad on M C Road in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Thampi, 68, of Ullattilpadi, Thiruvathukkal near Kottayam, his wife Valsala, 65, their daughter-in-law Prabha, 40, Prabha’s son Arjun alias Ambadi, 19, and her mother Usha, 58. According to police, the accident occurred around 12.15 am. The family was returning from Chalakkudi after visiting a relative’s house there, police said. The car collided head-on with the lorry, which was heading to Perumbavoor from Pathanamthitta. Police suspect that Ambadi, who drove the car, might have dozed off.

At same time, passengers didn’t get the protection of the air bags as they didn’t wear seat belts, according to MVD authorities. The car was completely destroyed in the impact of the collision. A Fire and Rescue Services unit from Kaduthuruthi, with the help of police and local residents, had to cut open the mangled remains to take out the passengers, who got trapped inside it. All five persons died on the spot and the bodies were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

Traffic was disrupted for nearly 45 minutes along M C Road following the accident. Thampi was doing lottery business in Kottayam town. Prabha, who was working as a nurse in Kuwait, is the wife of Thampi’s son Bijoy alias Praveen, who is also in Kuwait. Bijoy returned home from Kuwait by late evening.

The funeral of the five persons will be held at SNDP cemetery at Veloor near Kottayam at 11 am on Sunday.

The mangled remains of the car, which rammed a wood laden lorry at Kalikavu near Kuravilangad in Kottayam on Saturday | Express