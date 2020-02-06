Home States Kerala

Flyover scam: Kunju to be questioned, likely to be arraigned as main accused

It’s a victory for VACB team as it successfully convinced both government and governor’s office on ex-minister’s alleged involvement in corruption by presenting strong evidence

Published: 06th February 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Now that Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has given his nod to probe the role of Kalamassery MLA and former PWD minister VK Ebrahim Kunju in Palarivattom flyover scam, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) will question Kunju and take a call on arraigning him as the main accused in the case. In fact, it’s a big victory for the VACB team when Kerala Governor gave the permission to proceed against Kunju as the team successfully convinced both the state government and the Governor’s office on Kunju’s alleged involvement in the corruption by presenting strong evidence.

“We can now proceed against Ebrahim Kunju as per the law that includes interrogation. We will decide our course of action in the coming days,” said VACB Superintendent of Police V G Vinod Kumar, who heads the investigation team.

VACB officers said the probe team had already collected all necessary evidence against Ebrahim Kunju and they only need to corroborate it with him based on the statements given by the other accused in the case. The probe team had collected a file that Kunju had signed, approving the release of an advance amount of `8.25 crore to the firm that was picked to build the flyover. The allegation is that the firm which built the substandard flyover was given an advance at a low-interest rate though there was no such provision. The PWD file (GO No.57/14/PWD) was approved on July 15, 2014. The file having 13 pages (9+4) had the abstract mentioned as “PWD-SPEED Kerala Programme – Construction of flyover at Palarivattom – Request for advance payment – Sanctioned — Orders issued.”  

PWD officials had given statements to VACB that it was this file that Kunju had signed and approved for the release of mobilisation fund to RDS Project Ltd in violation of rules. Former PWD principal secretary TO Sooraj had also mentioned this file as evidence against Kunju.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ebrahim Kunju Palarivattom flyover scam Palarivattom flyover
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp