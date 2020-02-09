Home States Kerala

INTERVIEW| Identifying suspect cases early helped prevent coronavirus outbreak: KK Shailaja

State Health Minister K K Shailaja has once again shown her mettle as a seasoned captain who steered the state’s public health system in times of crisis.

Published: 09th February 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Minister for Health and Social Welfare KK Shailaja

Kerala Minister for Health and Social Welfare KK Shailaja (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

State Health Minister KK Shailaja has once again shown her mettle as a seasoned captain who steered the state’s public health system in times of crisis.

A tough-task master, she has shown her prowess in managing manpower and resources during flood and Nipah outbreaks.

Talking to TNIE’s senior reporter Dileep V Kumar in the wake of the nCoV outbreak, the minister credited the health officials for working round-the-clock to contain the spread of the disease. 

Excerpts: 

When will the state be declared nCoV-free? 

If no new developments happen, we can make the declaration by the first week of March. 

There is a concern that the tourism sector suffered a setback after nCoV was declared a state-specific disaster (SSD). How do you react to that? 

After three positive cases were detected, I briefed the Chief Minister. I pointed out to him those returning from China, especially from Wuhan, are scattered across the state. Considering the seriousness of the issue, he said he will direct the chief secretary to convene a high-level meeting to decide on SSD. At that time such a declaration was essential. But it was lifted as soon as situation eased. But the tourism sector need not worry at all.

The sector went through a sluggish phase during the Nipah outbreak too. But it regained momentum soon. It’s just a matter of time before the sector bounces back. 

You said that “No person will have to die due to nCoV.” How confident were you when you made such a declaration? 

Even before the Centre issued its alert, we had begun our preparatory measures. The lessons we learnt from Nipah helped us. From our experience, we understood that three factors were of major significance in dealing with a viral outbreak - One, isolating a suspected or confirmed case; Two, contact tracing and three, ensuring the best treatment facilities to the affected persons. In short, preparedness is the key to the effective management of nCoV outbreak. The state’s prevention and control strategy are receiving much praise.

What helped state limit the positive case to three and preventing any community spread of the virus? 

The credit must go to the entire health department for working round-the-clock. The resoluteness shown by principal secretary health Rajan Khobragade and National Health Mission state director Ratan Kelkar helped us immensely. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s role is of paramount. Persons with suspected symptoms were identified early and put under isolation. They all turned out to be Wuhan returnees. But this process of identifying suspected cases in advance and putting them under isolation helped check the spread of the disease. You were bold while briefing the press.

Was it a facade to hide your anxieties? 

To be frank, I was a bit concerned due to the nature of the transmission of the virus. The possibility of person-to-person spread was high. Even those with mild symptoms pass on the infection. But the fact that fatality risk of nCoV is comparatively less to that of the Nipah virus was a huge relief. Even if I am concerned, I knew that I cannot display it in public. I know well that as the minister I have to instil confidence in health staff to deal with the viral attack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KK Shailaja Coronavirus nCoV
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp