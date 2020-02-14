Home States Kerala

Coronavirus threat: School, college hesitate to let in returning duo

The Health Department had instructed those who returned from China to remain in home quarantine for 28 days.

Published: 14th February 2020 06:32 AM

Medical staff, wearing protective suits, hold medical waste as they exit the Special Isolation Ward set up to provide treatment to novel coronavirus patients at Kochi Medical college, in Kerala

Medical staff, wearing protective suits, hold medical waste as they exit the Special Isolation Ward set up to provide treatment to novel coronavirus patients at Kochi Medical college, in Kerala | PTI

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The three coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in the state are all recovering fast and fear of its spread is disappearing gradually in the state. But not for a Thrissur-based school and college, which hesitated to let in two students who returned after their prescribed home quarantine period.

The Health Department had instructed those who returned from China to remain in home quarantine for 28 days. After most people who returned from China and their families completed the incubation period without any infection, the department advised them to return to normal life.

“What we should understand is that these people were kept in home quarantine for our safety. They acted responsibly so that we could remain healthy. It’s pathetic that some people saw it in a different way, making the students upset,” said an official.

The district administration has warned the educational institutions of stringent action if any of the students are treated similarly in future.

“We should welcome those who were kept in home quarantine with all joy as they sacrificed many things for our wellness,” said DMO K J Reena. The Health Department has instructed the educational institutions not to act in such manner in future.

1,367 is the total deaths in China

242 people died on Wednesday in central China’s Hubei province, officials said

