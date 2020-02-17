Home States Kerala

Centre asks states to replicate Kerala’s handloom scheme

Published: 17th February 2020 02:27 AM

The project gave fresh impetus to the Chendamangalam handloom weavers, as 5,200 weavers got jobs, the department said in a release. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s scheme to distribute handloom school uniforms to students in Classes I to VII free of cost has caught the fancy of the Union government.

The Union Textiles Ministry has written to all states and Union Territories to explore the possibility of implementing the Kerala model scheme in their jurisdictions to popularise handloom textiles. The letter was sent on February 11 to the directors of handloom sections in the states.

Earlier, the Centre had appreciated the efforts of the state government in helping the handloom sector, as well as supplying free uniforms to the students.

As per the Centre, the scheme has benefited society in two ways. Many people secured jobs in the handloom sector and the initiative also ensured minimum wages for labourers associated with the sector. A report on this by the National Institute of Fashion Technology also enclosed a letter which stated that the project by the state government has given the ailing handloom sector in Kerala a lease of life.

Ninety-six per cent of handloom weavers have expressed satisfaction with the project as their income has doubled following its implementation. The students who are the beneficiaries of the school uniforms have also expressed satisfaction.

The industries department initiated the free uniform distribution as part of reviving the handloom sector. The government is supplying the threads and giving wages to the weavers. With this scheme, a major chunk of handloom weaver societies have become active.

The project gave fresh impetus to the Chendamangalam handloom weavers, as 5,200 weavers got jobs, the department said in a release.

Under the scheme, around 4.5 lakh government school students get handloom uniforms per year. In the last three years, 70 lakh metres of handloom were distributed to around 15 lakh students.

Kerala Handloom Central Government Union Textiles Ministry
