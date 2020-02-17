In a first, Kerala to link Aadhaar and Unique Thandaper Number

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The revenue department would soon demand Aadhaar details while paying land tax as it is set to roll out Unique Thandaper Number (UTN) to streamline land documents.



The process considered a first in the country would help authorities identify the total land in possession of a person.

Thandaper is the revenue record of a property. The decision was taken when the state celebrated the golden jubilee of the Kerala Land Reforms (Amendment) Act, 1969.

At present, a person can register properties in the respective village offices after presenting different identification documents which may have different addresses. It creates difficulty for authorities to find the total land in possession of a person.

“There are several instances where we need to find the land details. By creating UTN, the whole process becomes easier,” said an officer. According to him, the UTN would help in revenue recovery, settling property disputes and investigations.

The government made the decision on UTN at the end of last year.But the department is yet to start the modalities. “We need to make a few changes to the software to enter the Aadhaar details.” said the officer.



The department uses ReLIS (Revenue Land Information System), a web-based application, for online mutation and management of land records.