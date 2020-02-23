ATS begins probe of Pakistan-made bullets in Kerala

By Express News Service

A day after 14 foreign-made bullets found abandoned on the roadside at Kulathupuzha in Kollam district in Kerala, the State Police Chief Loknath Behera suspected the involvement of terror outfits. The DGP has sought the assistance of central investigation agencies as the bullets were suspected to have made from Pakistan because of the markings of 'POF'( Pakistan Ordinance Factory) on the bullets. An Anti-Terror Squad has begun an investigation and a military intelligence team arrived at the spot.

"We have received some hints. Preliminary investigation revealed that the bullets were of foreign-made. We have passed on the information to the central agencies. The Anti-Terror Squad has begun an investigation. I have also contacted with my counterparts in other states to assist in the probe", Behera told reporters here on Sunday.



Meanwhile, the state crime branch sources denied reports that the bullets recovered were the missing bullets from the SAP camp. The crime branch said they confirmed it using the serial number of bullets stored in SAP camp.



POF is a major firearm and military corporation under the Ministry of Defence Production of Pakistan, which is headquartered in Wah Cantt, Punjab province of Pakistan. This, according to the report, has given rise to major concerns among the officials.



As per the report, 12 out of the 14 bullets were found in the bullet pouch while two were found outside the case.



It was around 3 pm on Saturday that the civilians spotted some bullets, which was later found to be 7.62 mm cartridges. Two residents from the region who were walking along the Muppathadi bridge saw that the bullets were covered in a newspaper and kept in a plastic cover. As per reports, after the two men informed the police about the incident, police personnel were deployed in huge numbers in the region along with a bomb squad and a squad from the Indian Army.