Home States Kerala

ATS begins probe of Pakistan-made bullets in Kerala

Two youths travelling on a bike, found the suspicious pacakage and after uncovering the bullets, immediately informed the police.

Published: 23rd February 2020 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Bullets

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

A day after 14 foreign-made bullets found abandoned on the roadside at Kulathupuzha in Kollam district in Kerala, the State Police Chief Loknath Behera suspected the involvement of terror outfits. The DGP has sought the assistance of central investigation agencies as the bullets were suspected to have made from Pakistan because of the markings of  'POF'( Pakistan Ordinance Factory) on the bullets. An Anti-Terror Squad has begun an investigation and a military intelligence team arrived at the spot.  

"We have received some hints. Preliminary investigation revealed that the bullets were of foreign-made. We have passed on the information to the central agencies. The Anti-Terror Squad has begun an investigation. I have also contacted with my counterparts in other states to assist in the probe", Behera told reporters here on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the state crime branch sources denied reports that the bullets recovered were the missing bullets from the SAP camp. The crime branch said they confirmed it using the serial number of bullets stored in SAP camp.

POF is a major firearm and military corporation under the Ministry of Defence Production of Pakistan, which is headquartered in Wah Cantt, Punjab province of Pakistan. This, according to the report, has given rise to major concerns among the officials.

As per the report, 12 out of the 14 bullets were found in the bullet pouch while two were found outside the case.

It was around 3 pm on Saturday that the civilians spotted some bullets, which was later found to be 7.62 mm cartridges. Two residents from the region who were walking along the Muppathadi bridge saw that the bullets were covered in a newspaper and kept in a plastic cover. As per reports, after the two men informed the police about the incident, police personnel were deployed in huge numbers in the region along with a bomb squad and a squad from the Indian Army.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Pakistan bullets Kerala bullets NIA Military Intelligence Kerala Police
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp