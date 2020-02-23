COVID-19: Kerala to boost surveillance

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With reports of a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases outside mainland China, the state Health department has decided to further strengthen its surveillance. The department, as per an advisory from the Union Health Ministry, has decided to screen air passengers from Kathmandu, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia. '

“The state is already screening passengers from Malaysia and Vietnam. As the ministry extended the screening list, we will coordinate with the respective Airport Health Officers,” said Dr Amar Fettle, state nodal officer, public health emergency of international concern.