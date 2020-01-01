3 of family among 6 killed in accidents

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Three members of a family were among six persons killed in four separate road accidents in Alappuzha district on the last day of 2019 on Tuesday.

Kochukunju, 68, wife Laila Beevi 65, and son Surain, 40, from Perumpuzha in Kollam died when their car collided with a KSRTC bus at Evoor Junction near Cheppad on NH 66 in the evening. Their relative, Jamaludheen, 53, sustained serious injuries and was admitted in Alappuzha Medical College Hospital. The mishap took place when the family was heading towards Alappuzha from Kollam, police said.

Another accident took place in the early morning near Muhamma panchayat office on Alappuzha-Madurai road killing a 24-year-old Rince on the spot. His friend Vimal John, 20, a native of Thodupuzha, suffered injuries.

According to Muhamma police, Rince, a native of Puthanangadi, was working with a hotel at Thodupuzha.

In another accident, a student of a Bengaluru law college was killed after his two-wheeler rammed a KSRTC bus on NH 66 in front of Thuravoor grama panchayat office in Cherthala. The deceased has been identified as Ajith, 25, from Coimbatore, police said.

A housewife was killed when a car hit her while going to the church at Mariyapuram near Edathua. Sicily, 75, of Koottukara House, Pacha, Edathua, was knocked down by the car carrying a patient from Mavelikkara as she was crossing the road in the morning, the police said.