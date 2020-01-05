Home States Kerala

CAA: Shah to add zing to Kerala BJP campaign

According to party sources, Amit Shah will be in the state and address a rally in the Malabar region, which has seen fiery protests against CAA.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state unit of BJP, which on Friday launched a campaign in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), aims to conclude it in a grand manner by holding a massive rally, to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, after January 15.

According to party sources, Amit Shah will be in the state and address a rally in the Malabar region, which has seen fiery protests against CAA. “An exact date is being worked out and will be announced soon. The rally will mark the culmination of the ongoing campaign to dispel misinformation that is being spread against CAA,” said a leader.

Though belated, the party’s state unit stepped up efforts to drum up support in favour of CAA and to dispel the huge campaign against the legislation unleashed by both the LDF and the UDF, with the active participation of various Muslim organisations. 

Pro-CAA campaign to cover 25L households

“The party state unit has begun a widespread campaign in support of CAA. We have started a contact programme involving 25 lakh households and we are holding awareness programmes from the panchayat-level as well,” said the leader. The party is also holding public meetings and seminars to make the public aware of the true facts surrounding CAA, he added.

The party, without a state president at the helm for the past few months, found itself in a tight spot after anti-CAA protests spread like wildfire across the state. The state assembly passing a resolution against the legislation unanimously had also caught the attention of the national leadership and Amit Shah’s presence in the state is expected to add weight to the counter campaign that the party has undertaken.

