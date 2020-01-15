Home States Kerala

Kerala’s three NH booths ready to implement FASTag in full swing

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has asked to keep one lane on all toll booths free for vehicles that do not have FASTags.

Published: 15th January 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: STATE’S all four toll booths, except the one at Paliyekkara in Thrissur, are ready for electronic fee collection as the central government’s decision to collect fees at plazas on all national highways across the country through FASTag comes into effect from Wednesday.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has asked to keep one lane on all toll booths free for vehicles that do not have FASTags.Those lanes will be hybrid — where both cash and FASTag are accepted. The earlier decision was to make all lanes FASTag-enabled.

An NHAI official told TNIE that the toll booths at Pampampallam near Walayar, Ponnarimangalam and Kumbalam, both Ernakulam, were made ready by Tuesday evening. Paliyekkara is not yet fully ready. “Right now, three each from either side of the toll booth, are electronic toll collection lanes. We’ll convert other lanes soon,” said the official.

“We’re confident more and more people will switch to FASTag once they realise its advantages, mainly seamless and congestion-free travel through toll gates,” he added. Meanwhile, electronic toll collection across the four toll booths in the state has crossed 40 per cent of the total collection, with 50 per cent of the fee at Pampampallam coming through FASTag every day.

Vehicles affixed with FASTag, which is based on radio frequency identification technology, do not have to stop at toll gates as charges are deducted and transactions completed automatically.

FASTag at fault? Travel toll-free
The National Highways Authority of India, ahead of mandatory implementation of FASTag on Wednesday, has said that passengers will be allowed to travel toll-free in case the FASTag is not read correctly at toll plazas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FASTag
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp