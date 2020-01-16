VHP criticises Kerala Tourism for tweet showing beef dish as part of state's identity

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has criticised a Kerala Tourism advertisement that showcased beef Ularthiyathu, as part of Kerala's identity, on the day of auspicious Hindu festival Makar Sankranti.

"Is this tweet meant for promoting tourism or promoting beef? Isn't it hurting sentiments of crores of cow worshipers? Is this tweet generated from the pious land of Shankaracharya," tweeted VHP National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal.

Is this tweet meant for promoting tourism or promoting Beef?

Isn't it hearting sentiments of crores of cow worshipers?

Is this tweet generated from the pious land of Shankaracharya?@KeralaGovernor @CMOKerala @kadakampalli to please advise @KeralaTourism .... https://t.co/1lXplZjnA3 — विनोद बंसल (@vinod_bansal) January 16, 2020

"The @KeralaTourism must understand that u can't promote anything by hurting religious sentiments of millions of its own tourists worshipping cows," it said and also tagged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel, demanding action against it.

The Kerala Tourism on Wednesday tweeted a photograph of beef Ularthiyathu, a signature Kerala dish, to promote tourism.

The tweet read: "Tender chunks of beef, slow-roasted with aromatic spices, coconut pieces, and curry leaves. A recipe for the most classic dish, beef Ularthiyathu, the stuff of legends, from the land of spices, Kerala."

