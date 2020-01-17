Home States Kerala

NRC will render many Muslims infiltrators in India: Pinarayi

‘Centre trying to implement RSS’ agenda; People must unite to fight against the legislation as CAA and NRC are threats to all sections of people in the country’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal, president of EK faction of Samastha, sharing a light moment at the inaugural function of the ‘Constitutation Protection Maha Rally’ in Malappuram on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The National Register of Citizens (NRC) targets Muslims in the country and once it is prepared, many Muslims in the country will have to stay here as infiltrators, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was inaugurating the ‘Constitution Protection Maha Rally’ organised by the CPM here on Thursday.

Attacking the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), the Chief Minister said the RSS used to call Muslims infiltrators and the BJP-led central government tried to implement the RSS agenda through Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and NRC. He further said CAA and NRC were threats to all sections of people in the country.

“The RSS has already prepared an agenda. In their theories for the nation, Muslims, Christians, and Communists are their main enemies. The BJP led central government works towards implementing the RSS agenda. NRC mainly targets the major minority community - Muslims - in the country. However, NRC is not only a threat to the Muslims in the country but also a threat to the people of all sections. Because we all want our constitutional values to be protected,” Vijayan said.

Clearing the doubts on some surveys being conducted by the local body officials and Anganwadi members in the state and some recent protest against such surveys, chief minister said those surveys had nothing to do with the National Population Register (NPR) or NRC. “Some protests were recently reported against some surveys because people confused the data collection by the Anganwadi members with the data collection of the NPR. But, there is no need to worry about such programmes of the local bodies or Anganwadi workers. The Kerala state government will not allow any agency to conduct the works related to NPR in the state,” Vijayan reiterated.

The chief minister also urged people from all sections to join the protest against CAA and NRC. “All political parties, organisations, and institutions except religious extremist organisations and terrorists should join the protest against CAA and NRC. When we protest together, it will have a bigger impact and better result,” he said.

Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal, president of EK faction of Samastha, presided over the inaugural ceremony. Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel and CPI leader Pannyan Raveendran were also present.

Comments

