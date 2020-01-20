Kerala government to launch ‘No Nipah’ campaign

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department is planning a ‘No Nipah’ campaign against the backdrop of a possible Nipah (NiV) outbreak in the state annually. A mock drill at major hospitals, including those in the private sector, is also part of the campaign meant to enhance the readiness in checking spread of the virus before a large outbreak occurs.

“It is too premature to say NiV is an annual outbreak in the state. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) data, NiV incidence was first established in India and Bangladesh in 2001. Since then, nearly annual outbreaks have occurred in Bangladesh. The disease has also been identified periodically in eastern India. This calls for cautiousness,” said a health department officer.

Sources said the campaign will help hospitals and health staff to stop the outbreak, treat infections, provide essential services and prevent further outbreaks. Besides, it will ensure basic steps to prevent infections. Moreover, there will be an assessment of Nipah awareness and training imparted to health workers for adopting appropriate methods in treating the infection.

Additionally, principal secretary (Health) Rajan Khobragade had on Thursday convened a video conference of Medical College doctors to brief them on the campaign. And the doctors were asked to devise an action plan for conducting the mock drill, it is learnt. Health Minister KK Shailaja, who had informed the assembly of the proposed plan in November, stated that the campaign will help the health machinery fight the deadly virus. The first confirmed outbreak of NiV­ in Kerala was in 2018 and it claimed 17 lives.