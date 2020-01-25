12 VPS figure in pruned KPCC list

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After prolonged deliberations and lobbying of prominent groups within the Congress, the new KPCC organisational list is out, with the high command heeding party state chief Mullappally Ramachandran’s ‘one man one post’ demand.

However, working presidents Kodikunnil Suresh and K Sudhakaran, both MPs, retained their party positions.While announcing the 47-member list comprising 12 vice-presidents, 34 general secretaries and one treasurer, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said the second list consisting of the names of secretaries would be announced before February 10. The new list, which has no elected leaders, was announced by giving due weightage to cast-community and group factors.

Only three women — Padmaja Venugopal and K C Rosakutty (vice-presidents) and D Sona (general secretary) — figure in the list.Four new working presidents suggested by A-I groups were not considered.

Both T N Prathapan and V D Satheeshan, recommended for working president’s post, had opted out following displeasure against a jumbo committee.

The following are the members of the new KPCC organisational list announced on Friday.

VICE-PRESIDENTS

P C Vishnunath, Sooranad Rajasekharan, Joseph Vazhakkan, K P Dhanapalan, K C Rosakutty, Padmaja Venugopal, Mohan Shankar, C P Muhammed, Manvila Radhakrishnan, T Siddique, Saratchandra Prasad and Ezhukone Narayanan

GEN SECRETARIES

A Palode Ravi, A A Shukkoor, K Surendran, Thampanoor Ravi, Sajeev Joseph, Koshy M Koshy, P M Niyas, Pazhakulam Madhu, N Subramanian, Jaisan Joseph, K Sivadasan Nair, Sajeev Maroli, K P Anilkumar, A Thankappan, Abdul Muthalib, V A Kareem, Roy K Paulose, T M Zakir Hussain, G Rathikumar, Manacad Suresh, Rajendra Prasad, C R Mahesh, D Sugathan, M Murali, C Chandran, Tomy Kallani, Johnson Abraham, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, K Praveenkumar, Jyothikumar Chamakkala, M M Nazeer, D Sona, O Abdul Rehman Kutty, Shanawaz Khan

TREASURER

K K Kochumuhammed

