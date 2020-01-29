Home States Kerala

HC orders protection for Orthodox faction

The order was passed on a petition filed by Kochuparambil Geevarghese Ramban and Fr Rajan George, Bishops House, Muvattupuzha.

Published: 29th January 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday told the state government that it should ensure that the Supreme Court judgment in the Malankara Church dispute case is implemented in the true spirit by extending protection to the Orthodox faction. Justice A Muhammed Mustaque issued the order while ordering police protection for the vicar of St Stephens Orthodox Syrian Church, Koothattukulam, to administer religious sacraments and hold other functions in the church.

The order was passed on a petition filed by Kochuparambil Geevarghese Ramban and Fr Rajan George, Bishops House, Muvattupuzha. According to the petitioner, though they went to the church twice, members of the Jacobite faction obstructed them. The police had not taken any steps to provide protection to the petitioners.The state government submitted that the remedy of the petitioners is to approach the execution court by filing an execution petition in the light of the Supreme Court judgment and not by filing a separate civil suit. 

The court observed that this kind of writ petitions being a regular feature, the state should take steps to implement the Supreme Court verdict. The state should come out with a clear-cut directive to implement it. It is to be noted that whether it be in execution petition or in the original suit, the fact remains that there is a law and order issue. The state cannot dispute the fact. Essentially, it is a matter related to law and order rather than the process of implementation of the Supreme Court judgment. The court made it clear that even in the execution petition, the execution court can also pass an order to implement the SC directive by providing police protection. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Angry Salman Khan snatches selfie-clicking fan's mobile at Goa airport
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia address the media on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Felt sad when Amit Shah made fun of students and their parents: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp