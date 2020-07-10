STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

66 kids killed selves during lockdown: Pinarayi Vijayan

Student Police Cadet project to launch counselling programme to extend help to children in need

Published: 10th July 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sixty-six children took their own lives in the state since March 25, the day when the countrywide lockdown came into effect, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.  In view of the situation, the Student Police Cadet project will launch ‘Chiri’, a telephonic counselling programme to provide relief to students facing mental pressure.

Raising serious concern over the issue, the chief minister asked parents to ensure a happy and peaceful atmosphere at homes. He asked them to take more care of the wards who are now devoid of school or college friends.

The reasons for the suicides vary — mother scolding them for not attending online class, not allowing online games or scolding for watching obscene clips on mobile phones. Some took the extreme step due to problems in families and substance abuse by parents.

“Parents should correct children considering the mental condition of the children,” he said at the daily press conference.

The chief minister reminded the parents that children should not be treated like elders. Specialities in their character should be learnt and elders should try to understand them, he pointed out. Parents can seek expert assistance like counselling for their children. “Learning too increases their mental pressure. This should not happen. They should be taught that education is not a competition but knowledge source,” he said.

The government has formed a committee headed by Fire and Rescue Services DGP R Sreelekha to study the suicides.

The chief minister said that the government will take steps for more mental healthcare facilities for children, including doctors, counsellors and hospitals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan suicides
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp