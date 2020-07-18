Novelist Sudhakar Mangalodayam dies

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Novelist Sudhakar P Nair, aka Sudhakar Mangalodayam, who won the hearts of readers through his novels published in weekly magazines, died of age-related illness on Friday. He was 72.Sudhakar, a native of Velloor near Vaikom, became famous through his popular novels, which were published by the weekly magazines centred in Kottayam during 1980s and 1990s.

His writings had also attracted the early audience of television serials as well. He had written stories, screenplays and dialogues for a few Malayalam movies, including ‘Kariyilakkattupole’, directed by ace director P Padmarajan. He had also written a few dramas for radio. The place between Piravom Road railway station and Hindustan Newsprint factory in Velloor was the predominant background in many of his novels.

Paadasaram, Nandini Oppol, Ottakkolusu, Eeran Nilav, Chitta, Niramala, Chuttuvilakk and Kumkumappottu are some of his literary works. Funeral will be held on the premises of his residence on Saturday. His wife Usha had died earlier. Sreevidya is his daughter and Sreejith, the son in-law. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolences to the bereaved family members. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala have mourned the death of Sudhakar.