STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Customs grills S R Jayaghosh, gunman of former UAE consul-general in Thiruvananthapuram

S R Jayaghosh quizzed in the hospital where he was admitted after a failed suicide bid. Breach of protocol alleged in his posting

Published: 20th July 2020 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Former UAE admin attache Rashed Khamiz Almusaiqri's gunman, S R Jayaghosh

Former UAE admin attache Rashed Khamiz Almusaiqri's gunman, S R Jayaghosh. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Customs of ficers probing the gold smuggling case questioned S R Jayaghosh, who served as the gunman of the former UAE consul-general in Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday. The questioning was carried out at the hospital where Jayaghosh was admitted after an unsuccessful suicide attempt on Friday.

Attached with the Armed Reserve Camp in Thiruvananthapuram, Jayaghosh had served as the gunman of former UAE consul-general Jamal Hussain Al Sabi and later worked with former admin attache Rashed Khamis Ali Musaiqri Alshemeli after the consul- general went to the UAE. The suicide bid at a time when the Customs and NIA intensified their probe caught the agencies’ attention.

It is learnt that Jayaghosh was under mental stress after the smuggling came to light and had been in touch with the accused persons. “We will probe all aspects, including whether the suicide bid was staged as part of a plot,” said a Customs officer. It has emerged that Jayaghosh’s allotment to the consulgeneral was done without a valid reason. Sources said gunmen are provided to diplomats only if the latter’s security is under threat. There was no such threat in this case. “The diplomat was provided a gunman for one month after the Qatar diplomatic crisis. The facility was extended without any plausible reason. It was done at the behest of some police officers who wanted to form a cordial relationship with higher officials in the consulate,” said a source.

A gunman of the consul-general cannot serve anyone else in the absence of the latter. In Jayaghosh’s case, he served the admin attache after the consulgeneral left for the UAE, said sources. There were serious protocol violations in the interactions between the chief minister and the consul-general, said sources. “Some diplomats in the consulate met some cabinet ministers and the CM without intimating the state protocol officer, which is mandatory unless there is something urgent,” said a source. They said Swapna Suresh too had violated protocols several times.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SR Jayaghosh Customs Kerala gold smuggling
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp