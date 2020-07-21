STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala man who came with son to KEAM exam centre tests positive for COVID-19

Earlier, a 19-year-old female student and an 18-year-old male student had tested positive on Monday night

Parents of candidates sitting for the KEAM entrance examination at Cotton Hill GHSS in Thiruvananthapuram gathered near the school gate in violation of COVID-19 protocol on Thursday

Parents of candidates sitting for the KEAM entrance examination at Cotton Hill GHSS in Thiruvananthapuram gathered near the school gate in violation of COVID-19 protocol on Thursday. (Photo | BP Deepu/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After two students who attended the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance exams (KEAM-2020) tested positive for COVID-19, now a parent who accompanied his son to the exam centre has also contracted the virus.

All the three cases were reported from the capital district, Thiruvananthapuram, which is witnessing a spike including via community transmission.

The 47-year-old parent, a resident of Manacaud in Muttathara, tested positive on Tuesday. According to the district administration, he was tested as he had symptoms. He accompanied his son to Cotton Hill school for the KEAM exam and stayed in the school premises until the exam got over.

Earlier, a 19-year-old female student and an 18-year-old male student had tested positive on Monday night. The female student -- a resident of Karimpanavilakom, Pozhiyoor, Kulathoor -- was a secondary contact of a COVID-19 patient.

She had attended the exam in Thycaud Government Teachers Training College. According to the district administration, all 20 students who wrote the exam in the same hall with her were identified and directed to be in home quarantine. Also, invigilators and volunteers have been directed to be in home quarantine.

The male student wrote the exam in Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Karamana, in a separate room. There were no other students in the room.

The health department also said all parents who stayed back during exam hours on the premises have been directed to be alert and self-monitor for symptoms. If anyone develops symptoms, they should immediately inform the local PHC or call 1077.

