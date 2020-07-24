STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Transfers in Customs trigger row

A source said the list was published without consulting Sumit Kumar under whom the transferred officers work.

Published: 24th July 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

The NIA team, along with gold smuggling case accused Sarith Kumar, leaving a residential apartment near Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram after evidence collection on Tuesday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid the ongoing probe into the gold smuggling through the diplomatic channel, the transfer of Customs officials has stoked controversy. Around six Customs superintendents two preventive officers from the Customs House here, currently on deputation to Customs Preventive wing headed by Commissioner Sumit Kumar, figure in the transfer list published by Mohammed Yousaf, Commissioner, Customs House, on Wednesday.But neither Sumit Kumar nor Mohammed Yousaf was available for comment on the issue. However,  there are reports that the transfers will be put on hold for a while.

The state has two Customs Commissionerates having their respective jurisdiction — while the Customs House based at Willingdon Island here headed by Mohammed Yousaf has jurisdiction over Kochi port and Kochi airport, the Customs Commissionerate Preventive under Sumit Kumar also based in Kochi has jurisdiction over all other airports, seaports in the state, marine unit and Lakshadweep. But due to manpower  shortage, some of the officers from Customs House have been loaned to the Customs Commissionerate Preventive.

The transfer list published by  Commissioner Mohammed Yousaf also includes the names of six Superintendents and two Preventive Officers who were working with the Research and Investigation unit --  probing the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case --  of Customs Commissionerate Preventive.

A source said the list was published without consulting Sumit Kumar under whom the transferred officers work. Rather significantly, the transfer list states the shake-up was effected with the concurrence of the chief commissioner. The transferred officers should report to their new units latest by July 31.

“The decision couldn’t have been more untimely since the Customs Preventive is currently dealing with a sensational case. Some of the officers have voiced their displeasure. But there is nothing illegal in transferring officers who are part of Customs House but working on deputation,” an officer said.

According to a Customs’ source, the transfers will not affect the ongoing probe as the transfer list features only one superintendent associated with some phases of the probe into gold smuggling . “The team probing the gold smuggling case is intact and nobody has been shifted. Barring a superintendent who had recorded a few statements, no one else associated with the inquiry figures in transfer list. Hence, the core team remains the same,” an officer said.

‘Concerns over replacements’
The Customs Preventive unit has concerns about officers who have been named as replacements in the Research and Investigation unit. “It is a very crucial unit. Officers with an excellent track record and experience in case investigation are posted to the unit. The track record of a few officers who are coming in as replacement is a concern, especially when the unit is probing a sensational case. The issue has been taken up with a higher authority,” an officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Customs transfer gold smuggling Kerala gold smuggling case
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp