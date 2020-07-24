Transfers in Customs trigger row

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid the ongoing probe into the gold smuggling through the diplomatic channel, the transfer of Customs officials has stoked controversy. Around six Customs superintendents two preventive officers from the Customs House here, currently on deputation to Customs Preventive wing headed by Commissioner Sumit Kumar, figure in the transfer list published by Mohammed Yousaf, Commissioner, Customs House, on Wednesday.But neither Sumit Kumar nor Mohammed Yousaf was available for comment on the issue. However, there are reports that the transfers will be put on hold for a while.

The state has two Customs Commissionerates having their respective jurisdiction — while the Customs House based at Willingdon Island here headed by Mohammed Yousaf has jurisdiction over Kochi port and Kochi airport, the Customs Commissionerate Preventive under Sumit Kumar also based in Kochi has jurisdiction over all other airports, seaports in the state, marine unit and Lakshadweep. But due to manpower shortage, some of the officers from Customs House have been loaned to the Customs Commissionerate Preventive.

The transfer list published by Commissioner Mohammed Yousaf also includes the names of six Superintendents and two Preventive Officers who were working with the Research and Investigation unit -- probing the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case -- of Customs Commissionerate Preventive.

A source said the list was published without consulting Sumit Kumar under whom the transferred officers work. Rather significantly, the transfer list states the shake-up was effected with the concurrence of the chief commissioner. The transferred officers should report to their new units latest by July 31.

“The decision couldn’t have been more untimely since the Customs Preventive is currently dealing with a sensational case. Some of the officers have voiced their displeasure. But there is nothing illegal in transferring officers who are part of Customs House but working on deputation,” an officer said.

According to a Customs’ source, the transfers will not affect the ongoing probe as the transfer list features only one superintendent associated with some phases of the probe into gold smuggling . “The team probing the gold smuggling case is intact and nobody has been shifted. Barring a superintendent who had recorded a few statements, no one else associated with the inquiry figures in transfer list. Hence, the core team remains the same,” an officer said.

‘Concerns over replacements’

The Customs Preventive unit has concerns about officers who have been named as replacements in the Research and Investigation unit. “It is a very crucial unit. Officers with an excellent track record and experience in case investigation are posted to the unit. The track record of a few officers who are coming in as replacement is a concern, especially when the unit is probing a sensational case. The issue has been taken up with a higher authority,” an officer said.