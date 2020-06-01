STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rare band-tail scorpion fish found live for first time in Indian waters

In a major development, the researchers at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) have found a rare fish from Sethukarai coast of Tamil Nadu in the Gulf of Mannar.

The rare band-tail scorpion fish found from Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major development, the researchers at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) have found a rare fish from Sethukarai coast of Tamil Nadu in the Gulf of Mannar. The band-tail scorpionfish (Scorpaenospsis neglecta), a rare marine species well-known for the stinging venomous spines and the ability for changing colour, was found during an underwater exploratory survey of the seagrass ecosystem in the region. This is the first time this particular species was found live in the Indian waters.

Ability to change colour
This very rare fish has a handful of characteristics that may draw the attention of marine enthusiasts. It has the ability to change its colour and blend with its surrounding environment to escape from predators and while hunting its preys. “It started changing its colour since the moment we disturbed it by touching a dead coral fragment. It was noticed that within four seconds, the skin of the fish changed from white to mottled black colour,” said Dr R Jeyabaskaran, senior scientist at CMFRI who led the team.

The fish is called ‘scorpionfish’ because its spines contain neurotoxic venom. “When the spines pierce an individual, the venom gets injected immediately and eating this fish would lead to fatal death.”
A nocturnal feeder, the band-tail scorpionfish feeds during night time with an ability to attack and suck its prey in lightning speed.

