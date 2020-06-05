Pampa sand desilting: NGT seeks govt response

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of desilting of sand from the Pampa river kicking up a row, the National Green Tribunal has sought the state government’s response in the matter. The NGT Chennai Bench, which initiated suo motu action on the matter, also appointed a committee to probe into the same and submit a report on whether there have been any such violations.

The NGT ordered the constitution of a committee comprising a senior officer of Regional Office, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bengaluru, a senior officer not below the rank of Chief Conservator of Forest, the Chief Wild Life Warden, the Pathanamthitta collector, a senior officer from Department of Mining and Geology, Member Secretary, State Disaster Management Authority Kerala and the Divisional Forest Officer Pathanamthitta.

The committee should verify whether any studies have been done as to how much sand will have to be removed to ensure free flow of water during monsoons, in case of anticipated floods before carrying out instream desilting. It should submit the report to the Tribunal within two months.