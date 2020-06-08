Keralite honoured by NASA with NASA Distinguished Service Medal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Renjith Kumar, 57, an aerospace entrepreneur hailing from here, has been bestowed with NASA Distinguished Service Medal,. ‘Renji’, as he is popularly called, belongs to the prominent Elankath family and is only the second Indian after R K Chetty Pandipati to win the coveted award.

Renjith Kumar

During his 30-year long association with the US space agency, Kumar had helped redesign the International Space Station(ISS), He was a member of the Class of 85 at the Central Engineering College Trivandrum and won a gold medal in mechanical engineering. Kumar took a doctorate from the US.