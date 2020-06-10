STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High Court allows bus operators to collect hiked fare

Court stays decision that revoked earlier order; govt to challenge stay. Petitioner cites Covid protocol and limited patronage

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI /THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday permitted bus operators to collect the fare which was increased by 50 per cent earlier till the government takes a decision on a report to be submitted by the fare revision commission on the issue. However, the state government termed the hiked fare at this time as unwarranted and said it would file a review petition to vacate the stay on Wednesday. The court issued the order while staying a government decision that revoked its earlier order allowing bus operators to collect the increased fare to cover for the losses incurred by bus owners while operating services by maintaining social distancing norms in view of Covid-19.

The court made it clear that the bus operators should follow the Covid protocol issued by the government. The order was issued on a petition filed by the All Kerala Bus Operators’ Forum, Chalakudy unit, seeking a directive to the state government to permit the stage carriage operators to operate the services based on the increased fare. The court directed the fare revision commission to take a decision on the issue within two weeks and submit a report to the government which, in turn, should take a decision in another two weeks.

Operators’ plea

The petitioner said the government had on May 19 issued an order enhancing the minimum fare from Rs 8 to Rs 12 and Rs 1.10 for every kilometer travelled thereafter following the relaxation in the lockdown guidelines. The student fare was also increased. The hike was announced in view of carrying only passengers in 50 per cent of seating capacity to maintain social distancing and consequent revenue loss. The fare revision was not objected to by any passenger, the petition claimed.

However, the government on June 2 issued another order revoking its earlier order on the increase in the bus fare. The petitioner said the circumstances do not warrant the revocation of the increased fare and restoring the old fare. The Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet and the restrictions still continue. Most of the travellers avoid public transport these days and use their own vehicles. Hence, the private bus industry is in a difficult situation.

Minister’s stand

Reacting to the High Court order, Transport Minister AK Saseendran said the government would file a review petition on Wednesday to vacate the stay. “The government is duty-bound to protect the interests of passengers, ” said Saseendran. He said swift action would be taken after getting the copy of the verdict. The minister maintained that the demand for a fare hike was being scrutinised by Justice M Ramachandran Commission and hence he could not make a sudden announcement of fare revision without following the steps.

“The government is not against the fare hike. We appointed a judicial commission because we found merit in the grievances raised by private bus operators,” said the minister. The government announced the bus fare hike on May 20 when the public transport services were allowed only within the district. The increased fare was withdrawn when the interdistrict services were allowed from June 3.

More KSRTC buses from today The transport minister said more KSRTC buses will start operations from Wednesday to address the concerns of the public and these will continue to charge the old fare. According to him, the Justice Ramachandran Commission constituted in February will file the report in a fortnight.

