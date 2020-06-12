STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Automobile sector gathers speed, new registrations show upward trend in Kerala

Chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR) D Dhanuraj said the boom in vehicle sales could hit the public transportation culture in the state

Published: 12th June 2020 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Automobile industry

For representational purposes

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Perhaps, it is the desire to own a new set of wheels. Maybe, it is the lack of enough public transport or safety concerns associated with using them. Whatever the reason, the automobile sector seems to be bouncing back from the lull caused by the pandemic, with vehicle sales in the state picking up gradually.

Data from the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) shows that 8,774 new vehicles, including 7,110 two-wheelers and 1,495 four-wheelers, were registered in the state in the first week of June. In comparison, April, the month immediately after the nationwide lockdown, saw only 2,302 vehicles being registered. In May, it increased to 15,121. While the average number of registrations in a week is still miles away from last year's 18,750, the rise in sales during the pandemic has given hope to manufacturers and dealers.

“New vehicle registrations in the state are showing an upward trend after three months. However, it is too early to say they have reached normal levels,” said Rajeev Puthalath, Joint Transport Commissioner. He said the unavailability of public transport and safety concerns may have led to the increase in registrations. “We need to analyse the data of the coming months to get a clear picture,” Puthalath said.

Somi K Cheruvathoor, vice-president (Sales), Popular Vehicles and Service, said compared to last year, they were seeing a 30-40 per cent increase in sales. "The number of people approaching us for booking vehicles has doubled too,” he said.

He said though public transport has partially resumed, many people have safety concerns and are not willing to travel in a bus or train. "We believe safety is a major factor in the increase in the number of bookings,” Somi said.

Managing the crisis

Some dealers managed the crisis during the lockdown by bringing out a special action plan. Eldo Benjamin, vice-president (Sales and Marketing), Nippon Toyota, said despite the Covid-19 threat, the company achieved 60 per cent of its sales target in the first quarter of this financial year. “We used the period to connect with customers using digital technology and training our staff for the purpose. Due to this, we received a large number of bookings,” Eldo said.

The relaxations by banks and non-banking financial firms also helped the automobile sector to bounce back. “Nearly 70 per cent of our vehicles are sold through EMI. The relaxation in norms made purchasing a vehicle possible for just a meagre amount. This too led to the quick recovery of the sector in the state,” he said.

The downside

Chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR) D Dhanuraj said the boom in vehicle sales could hit the public transportation culture in the state. “Several bus operators have discontinued services. This is the time that the government should provide them tax relaxations. Else, most of the people will gravitate towards private vehicles which will lead to environmental issues,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Automobile sector Auto industry
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp