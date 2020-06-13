Physics in heart, this police officer from Kerala's Vadakara is still passionate about teaching

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A click by a freelance lensman on May 29 inadvertently exposed the physics teacher in Hareesh PS, Circle Inspector, Vadakara. The setting was the precincts of MUM Vocational Higher Secondary School in Vadakara and Hareesh was on duty in the COVID containment zone.

When students emerged after the examination, Hareesh could barely contain his curiosity. When the students told him they had just finished the Physics paper, the CI asked for the question paper of the Plus-one exam and then he went about solving the entire set of questions.

This image, clicked by Sreeni Vadakara, a freelance photographer has gone viral since then. Before donning the khaki, Hareesh had taught Physics to students for eight years. Besides giving a crash course in entrance classes and schools, he had worked as a Physics Senior Higher Secondary Teacher at St Mary's HSS Koodathayi, near Thamarasserry for over two years.

"From a Physics teacher, I landed the job of a clerk at the Employment Exchange. Then I had a brief stint with the Fire and Rescue Services before becoming the Palakkad Sub Inspector in 2014," he said. He had also secured a job in the Central Intelligence Bureau, though he did not join. So, what made him quit the comfortable job of a Physics higher secondary teacher and choose a cop's 24x7 job...?

Hareesh smiles and said he always prefered a dynamic job. "But there is always a teacher inside me. It made me scan the question paper and take a trip down memory lane," he added. Hailing from Balusserry here, Hareesh said it were his students who made the picture viral.