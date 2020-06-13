STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Physics in heart, this police officer from Kerala's Vadakara is still passionate about teaching

When the students told him they had just finished the Physics paper, the CI who was on duty there asked for the question paper of the Plus-one exam and went about solving the paper.

Published: 13th June 2020 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Hareesh PS, Circle Inspector, Vadakara seeing reading the Physics exam question paper.

Hareesh PS, Circle Inspector, Vadakara seen reading the Physics exam question paper.

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A click by a freelance lensman on May 29 inadvertently exposed the physics teacher in Hareesh PS, Circle Inspector, Vadakara. The setting was the precincts of MUM Vocational Higher Secondary School in Vadakara and Hareesh was on duty in the COVID containment zone.

When students emerged after the examination, Hareesh could barely contain his curiosity. When the students told him they had just finished the Physics paper, the CI asked for the question paper of the Plus-one exam and then he went about solving the entire set of questions. 

This image, clicked by Sreeni Vadakara, a freelance photographer has gone viral since then. Before donning the khaki, Hareesh had taught Physics to students for eight years. Besides giving a crash course in entrance classes and schools, he had worked as a Physics Senior Higher Secondary Teacher at St Mary's HSS Koodathayi, near Thamarasserry for over two years. 

"From a Physics teacher, I landed the job of a clerk at the Employment Exchange. Then I had a brief stint with the Fire and Rescue Services before becoming the Palakkad Sub Inspector in 2014," he said.  He had also secured a job in the Central Intelligence Bureau, though he did not join. So, what made him quit the comfortable job of a Physics higher secondary teacher and choose a cop's 24x7 job...?

Hareesh smiles and said he always prefered a dynamic job. "But there is always a teacher inside me. It made me scan the question paper and take a trip down memory lane," he added. Hailing from Balusserry here, Hareesh said it were his students who made the picture viral.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hareesh P S Sreeni Vadakara Vadakara Kerala Police
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp