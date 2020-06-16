Glass door kills woman at Perumbavoor bank branch

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A visit to her bank proved fatal for a 43-year-old woman on Monday when she accidentally bumped into the glass door, which shattered, and a broken piece pierced her stomach. The incident took place at a Bank of Baroda on A M Road in Perumbavoor at 12.30pm. Though the woman, Beena Noby, from Koovappady, was rushed to a nearby hospital, she was declared brought dead.Beena, who has been running a firm -- Akhil Electricals -- at Koovappady, had reached the bank to withdraw money. On realising that she forgot to take the keys of her two-wheeler which she had parked in front of the bank, she tried to rush out and banged the glass door in the process.

“The glass broke in the impact and a piece pierced her abdomen,” said an eyewitness.Though Beena stood up immediately, she started to bleed and those present at the bank helped her sit on a chair. The woman remained seated for a couple of minutes before she was taken to the Perumbavoor taluk hospital with her wound covered using a cloth. But the hospital authorities declared her brought dead. The body, kept at the taluk hospital mortuary initially, was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery.

Beena is survived by husband Noby and daughter Akhila, sons Jismon and Jaimon.“We’ve received the CCTV footage from the bank. The woman, who was at the cash counter, suddenly left and hit the door. It’s learnt that she forgot to take the keys of her vehicle. We’ve registered a case (for unnatural death) and a detailed investigation is on,” said an officer with the Perumbavoor police station.

Beena used to assist her husband in running the business. Though their business establishment was not so big, they ran it well by putting in a lot of hardwork, according to their neighbours. The account of the firm has been with the Bank of Baroda bank and she used to frequently visit the branch, they added.