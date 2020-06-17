STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Fighting the Covid stigma

The fear of Covid-19 has resulted in prejudices against people and communities, social isolation and stigma.

Published: 17th June 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Source: Union Health Ministry

By Express News Service

The fear of Covid-19 has resulted in prejudices against people and communities, social isolation and stigma. This situation further leads to increased hostility, chaos and unnecessary social disruptions. There have been incidents where people affected with  Covid-19 as well as healthcare workers, sanitary workers and police, who are at the frontline of the battle against the pandemic, faced discrimination. Even those who have recovered are discriminated against. This happens because of fear and misinformation. 

WHAT WE MUST KNOW 

➊ Covid-19 is curable and most people recover from it. Once patients test negative, they no longer spread the infection 
➋Most patients have only mild symptoms, and once cured, they live normal and healthy lives 
➌ Though it is a highly contagious disease, people can   protect themselves by maintaining social distancing,  washing hands regularly and following sneezing/coughing etiquettes 
➍Despite all precautions, if anybody catches the infection, it is not their fault. In a situation of distress,  the patient and the family need support and cooperation 
➎Healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and allied professionals, are rendering their services tirelessly to provide care and medical support.  Discriminating against them is akin to fighting on behalf of the virus 
➏Sanitary workers and police are playing critical roles in addressing the challenges posed by Covid-19. They deserve support, cooperation and appreciation

Illus | AMIT BANDRE,Express Graphic

WHAT WE CAN DO

➊ Appreciate efforts of people providing essential services and be supportive towards them and their families 
➋Share only authentic information available on the disease spread and prevailing situation 
➌ Cross-check any information related to Covid-19 before forwarding messages on social media 
➍Share positive stories of those who have recovered from Covid-19 
➎Follow and help others follow all Covid-prevention norms

WHAT WE SHOULDN’T

➊ Share names or identity of those affected or under quarantine or their locality on social media 
➋Spread fear and panic 
➌ Target healthcare and sanitary workers or police.  They are there to help you. 
➍ Brand any community or area as spreaders of Covid-19

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp