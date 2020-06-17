Fighting the Covid stigma

By Express News Service

The fear of Covid-19 has resulted in prejudices against people and communities, social isolation and stigma. This situation further leads to increased hostility, chaos and unnecessary social disruptions. There have been incidents where people affected with Covid-19 as well as healthcare workers, sanitary workers and police, who are at the frontline of the battle against the pandemic, faced discrimination. Even those who have recovered are discriminated against. This happens because of fear and misinformation.

WHAT WE MUST KNOW

➊ Covid-19 is curable and most people recover from it. Once patients test negative, they no longer spread the infection

➋Most patients have only mild symptoms, and once cured, they live normal and healthy lives

➌ Though it is a highly contagious disease, people can protect themselves by maintaining social distancing, washing hands regularly and following sneezing/coughing etiquettes

➍Despite all precautions, if anybody catches the infection, it is not their fault. In a situation of distress, the patient and the family need support and cooperation

➎Healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and allied professionals, are rendering their services tirelessly to provide care and medical support. Discriminating against them is akin to fighting on behalf of the virus

➏Sanitary workers and police are playing critical roles in addressing the challenges posed by Covid-19. They deserve support, cooperation and appreciation

Illus | AMIT BANDRE,Express Graphic

WHAT WE CAN DO

➊ Appreciate efforts of people providing essential services and be supportive towards them and their families

➋Share only authentic information available on the disease spread and prevailing situation

➌ Cross-check any information related to Covid-19 before forwarding messages on social media

➍Share positive stories of those who have recovered from Covid-19

➎Follow and help others follow all Covid-prevention norms

WHAT WE SHOULDN’T

➊ Share names or identity of those affected or under quarantine or their locality on social media

➋Spread fear and panic

➌ Target healthcare and sanitary workers or police. They are there to help you.

➍ Brand any community or area as spreaders of Covid-19