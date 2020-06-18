28-year-old Kerala excise department driver succumbs to COVID-19 in Kannur

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A driver with the state excise department who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Kannur government medical college, Pariyaram, died on Thursday morning.

The source of the deceased KP Sunil's (28) infection has not been identified so far.

He had been on duty at Mattannur excise office, where he was working till June 12 and was also admitted to a private hospital on the same day showing symptoms of slight fever and other respiratory ailments.

As his condition worsened, he was shifted to Pariyaram medical college hospital on June 14 and tater tested positive for coronavirus. Additionally, he was also found to be infected with pneumonia.

He was put on ventilator support as his condition deteriorated and later succumbed to the virus.

This is the fourth fatality reported from Kannur, taking the total state toll to 21.

Sunil had gone to the district hospital with a remand prisoner and had also visited Thottada quarantine centre as part of his duty.

After he tested positive, Mattannur excise office was shut down and 18 persons working there have been moved to quarantine centres.

The health department also has identified 25 persons from his primary contact list and have also put them in isolation.