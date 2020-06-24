STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala to tap private weather forecasting services

Sekhar Kuriakose clarified that the decision to avail services of private agencies has nothing to do with what IMD provides and what the department does not provide.

Published: 24th June 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

monsoon, India monsoons, IMD, weather reports

Image for representational purpose only (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has sanctioned funds to the disaster management department to avail services of private weather forecasting agencies Skymet, Earth Networks and IBM Weather Company to ensure accurate information on weather events. Though the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) had sought permission to avail of services from four private agencies, private forecaster Windy does not figure in the list of companies. An amount of `95,64,964 has been sanctioned from the disaster response fund for the purpose.

“Windy has not been included as they did not respond to our communication. We considered Windy as they provide unique visualisation,” KSDMA member secretary Sekhar Kuriakose told TNIE.  “We are going to use the data sourced from these agencies for internal analysis. A committee will examine the data and decide on its perusal. We will examine whether this data will be helpful in further improving our services. IMD will continue to be our primary source of information. However there are certain areas that we need to improve for which the data will be used,” he said.

Sekhar Kuriakose clarified that the decision to avail services of private agencies has nothing to do with what IMD provides and what the department does not provide. The KSDMA had requested IMD to increase the number of weather stations in the state after the 2018 floods. “We have provided them 100 sites to establish weather stations. If they improve the network and improve their services, we will be happy,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp