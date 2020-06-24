STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Throwing rules to the wind, Kerala appoints CPM nominee as child rights panel head

The new chairperson has no major contribution or history of taking up the causes of children at the state or national level.

Published: 24th June 2020 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

child rights

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Throwing the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Rules 2012 to the wind, the state government has appointed party nominee K V Manojkumar as chairperson of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

To appoint the CPM nominee, a panel headed by Health Minister K K Shailaja replaced the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Rules 2012 with the Commissions for the Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, which facilitated the appointment of a underqualified chairperson.  

ALSO READ: Diluting norms for selection of child rights panel head draws flak in Kerala

The Kerala Child Right Rules mandate that candidates should have done outstanding work for promoting the welfare of children. Further, this work should have earned them one or more distinctions or awards at the state, national or international levels conferred by the state government, central government or other recognized international bodies with documentary evidence to substantiate such claims of outstanding contributions.

Since the party nominee lacks these qualifications as per the 2012 Child Rights Rules, the state evoked the 2005 Act which only specifies that candidates should be persons of eminence and have done outstanding work for promoting the welfare of children. Since no criteria were suggested to define persons of eminence, the state government was able to appoint Manojkumar.  

Interestingly, the party nominee, son of prominent CPM leader from Kannur who once headed the Thalassery Cooperative Hospital, was appointed by overlooking half a dozen candidates having outstanding credentials including two district judges. The Left government earlier appointed previous chairperson P Suresh in 2017 as per the 2012 rule.

The new chairperson has no major contribution or history of taking up the causes of children at the state or national level. As per the qualifications published by the social justice department, his major connection with children was that he has taken some legal awareness classes for girls with the cooperation of school PTAs, apart from acting as School Management Committee Chairman of Brennen HSS, Thalassery, for a period of three years.

The New Indian Express had first reported the government's move to appoint a party nominee chairperson throwing the 2012 rules to the wind. Now, the qualifications of the child rights panel head, which is equal to the rank of chief secretary, are even below the qualifications of its members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala child rights KV Manojkumar
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp