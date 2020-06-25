STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boycott or not, Chinese trawlers dominate southern Indian Ocean

Chinese vessels enjoy monopoly in deep-sea fishing as India does not promote the same

Published: 25th June 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 02:18 PM

Trawlers

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The death of Indian soldiers in the border conflict with the Chinese army has invigorated the demand to boycott Chinese products. However, amid such clamour to hurt their financial interests, China is earning millions of dollars by fishing in the southern Indian Ocean using deep-sea trawlers that can operate for several months at a stretch. The Chinese vessels enjoy a monopoly in deep-sea fishing in the Indian Ocean given that the India government does not promote fishing in the high-seas. The Central and state government rules also prohibit the use of advanced fishing gear and technology, thereby rendering fishing in the high-seas an unfeasible option for Indian fisherfolk.

The fishermen say that promoting high-sea fishing will boost the country’s economy as well as dent prospects of China. Their total catch from deep seas stands at 4,391 metric tons, valued at 76.56 million dollars.“The Chinese trawlers, numbering at least 500, are mopping up fish from the Indian Ocean using bottom trawl nets and high-intensity underwater fishing lights, among other gadgets,” said Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal, vice-president of the Federation of Indian Fishing Industry and general secretary of the All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators’ Association.

The Indian Ocean floor is home to a huge quantity of priceless marine creatures, but Indian fishermen and fishing companies are unable to tap the resources. “Our boats mostly operate within 20 nautical miles and the returns from these zones are diminishing,” he said. Fishing beyond the Contiguous Zone (up to 24 nautical miles from the coast) and in the Exclusive Economic Zone (up to 200 nautical miles from the coast) require adequate gadgets. 

However, the state government has banned many such practices, including underwater lights used to attract deep sea fish.“Even if we cross the 20 nautical miles without such gadgets, it is not going to make any difference. Deep-water fishing is a different ball game altogether and it requires proper equipment,” Joseph said. He added that India can pip China in tapping Indian Ocean resources if deep-sea fishing is promoted by the authorities.

TAGS
Chinese trawlers Indian Ocean
Comments

