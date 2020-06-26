STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elaborate arrangements at airports in Kerala to receive Pravasi Malayalees: Pinarayi Vijayan

As per the government, those who arrive at the airports should directly go to their homes and visiting other places, including relatives on the way, is not permitted.

By ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that elaborate arrangements are being made at all the airports in the state to receive the Pravasi Malayalees who are coming back in large numbers amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Addressing the media on Thursday, the Chief Minister said, "The Foreign Ministry has scheduled 111 chartered flights and 43 flights under the Vande Bharat Mission to Kerala from June 25 to 30. Yesterday itself, 72 flights arrived from overseas. We are expecting 40-50 flights per day from tomorrow."

"There are more flights to Kochi and Kozhikode. Taking this into account, extensive arrangements are being made at every airport. Antibody kits for conducting COVID tests have been delivered and special booths have been set up," added Vijayan.

As per the government, those who arrive at the airports should directly go to their homes and visiting other places, including relatives on the way, is not permitted.

"Those coming from abroad should strictly follow the quarantine norms. Police have been directed to look into the matter," the Cheif Minister said.

Food outlets at the airports have been instructed not to charge extra amount for food. Kudumbasree has set up a refreshment centre at the Kochi airport.

With a large number of Keralites returning from abroad in the coming days, a multi-level strategy (Plan A, B and C) have been prepared for the treatment of the rising number of COVID patients.

According to Plan A, 29 COVID hospitals and 29 COVID Firstline Treatment Centres have been established in all the 14 districts of the state to treat patients infected with the virus.

Currently, 2,937 hospitals have been set up with 8,537 beds, 872 ICU beds and 482 ventilators.

If the number of patients increases, more beds in selected hospitals will be used for COVID treatment. In addition, the second tier of COVID hospitals is also being prepared.

479 patients are at present being treated in the 3,180 beds in 29 COVID First-line treatment centres. According to Plan A, B and C; 15,975 beds have been arranged in 171 COVID Firstline Treatment Centres in the state. 

