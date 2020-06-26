KSEB issues order on subsidy package

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As instructed by the state government, the KSEB issued an order announcing the subsidy package for domestic consumers after the board’s full-time directors met on Thursday.

Following Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s announcement on the subsidy package last Thursday, the board authorised the Chief Engineer (IT & CR) to make the necessary modifications in the billing software for low tension and high tension consumers to allow subsidies for domestic consumers.

Over the last one week, board chairman N S Pillai had been drawing flak from certain quarters for the delay in implementing the state government’s directives. He told TNIE that there is a system in place, as per which a meeting of the board of directors had to be convened to finalise the subsidy package for the consumers on additional charges incurred on power bills.

The KSEB chairman said until the software modifications are rolled out, the consumers will be given an option to remit 70 per cent of their bill amount. The difference will be adjusted in the subsequent bill using the subsidy provisions without any liability or fine.