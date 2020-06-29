STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Billion-dollar worry for seafood exporters to China

Calls to boycott Chinese products have left the Indian seafood exporters fearing retaliation even as the military standoff between the two neighbours threatens to derail economic ties.

Published: 29th June 2020 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

crabs, crab, seafood

For representational purposes

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: Calls to boycott Chinese products have left the Indian seafood exporters fearing retaliation even as the military standoff between the two neighbours threatens to derail economic ties. With China being the second biggest market for seafood exports from India, the stakes are high for exporters who are battling the economic fallout of Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown.

“There is a sense of panic among seafood exporters. We have been getting calls from our members on whether there will be retaliation from the Chinese side,” said Alex K Ninan, president of the Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) - Kerala region. “We hope that things do not escalate further.”

Indian seafood exports to the Middle Kingdom have been growing at a healthy clip from $227.39 million in 2017-18 to $811.14 million in 2018-19, an increase of 256 per cent. For the year ended March 31, 2020, Indian seafood exports to China are expected to cross $1 billion by a big margin, an official with the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) said. The authority has not released the official numbers for 2019-20 yet.

There are around 500 Indian exporters shipping seafood to China. For the April-December period 2019, the total seafood exports to China stood at 2,42,218 tonnes, valued at $ 1.032 billion as against 1,65,950 tonnes valued at $ 589 million during the same period the previous year.

Amid calls to shun Chinese products, there are also reports that import consignments from China are facing hurdles at some ports, including Chennai and Mumbai. It is learnt that the Customs authorities have indicated to importers that there will be delays in clearing Chinese shipments.

"China is a quantity buyer. It's very difficult to find an alternative market to replace China with our exports. We hope there won't be any retaliation," said an MPEDA official, who requested anonymity. The USA, which bought seafood worth $2.344 billion last year, is the biggest market for India. The South-East Asian region constituted for $1.53 billion.

"There is no substitute for China. Seafood consignments to that country are waiting to be shipped in the coming weeks. We hope there won't be any hurdle," said Alex, who is also a national committee member of SEAI. Shrimps, ribbon fish and live crabs are some of the most sought-after items among Chinese buyers. Indian authorities don't pose any problem for exports, Alex added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
seafood India china standoff
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp