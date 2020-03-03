Home States Kerala

Fishermen stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran facing eviction threat from employer

Dhamu Gaddam, Indian Ambassador to Iran, tweeted that the officials of Indian consulate in Bandar Abbas were meeting the stranded fishermen on Tuesday.

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

A pedestrian wearing a face mask crosses a street in northern Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fishermen stranded in Iran in the wake of the COVID-19 virus scare are facing threat of eviction from their accommodation from their employer. Among those facing eviction are fishermen from Pozhiyoor, a coastal village in Thiruvananthapuram.

Their families back home were informed that water connection to their buildings have been discontinued.

“The sponsor is demanding back the money spent on their visas to return the passports. They have food for just two more days,” said James Netto, father of Jagajeevan, one of the fishermen stranded in Iran.

Arul Das, another fisherman in the group, sent a video message complaining that the sponsor threatened to confiscate their mobile phones provided to them by the employer. He said the embassy officers contacted them, however they made no promises from their part.

The fishermen community in Pozhiyoor approached Shashi Tharoor, MP, to demand his intervention. “The MP’s office said a clear picture regarding evacuation can only be ascertained by Wednesday,” said James.

The group comprised 23 fishermen, of which 17 belong to the fishing villages of Thiruvananthapuram. They are lodged in a coastal area of Asaluyeh at Bushehr province in Iran.

According to official estimates, there are many such groups, including over 60 fishermen from the state, hundreds from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, who have been affected. They had gone to Iran on fishermen visa four months ago.

The fishermen were asked to remain indoor as part of Iran’s effort to curb the spread of the virus, which claimed over 200 lives. Iran is the worst-affected by the global pandemic after China.

The chief ministers of Kerala and Tamil Nadu had written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar demanding his intervention. The minister had tweeted that the External Affairs Ministry was collaborating with Iran to set up a screening process for the safe return of Indians.

Dhamu Gaddam, Indian Ambassador to Iran, tweeted that the officials of the Indian consulate in Bandar Abbas were meeting the stranded fishermen on Tuesday.

More groups affected

According to official estimates, there are many such groups, including over 60 fishermen from the state, hundreds from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, who have been affected. They had gone to Iran on fishermen visa four months ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
fishermen COVID-19 Iran Coronavirus
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp