Fishermen stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran facing eviction threat from employer

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fishermen stranded in Iran in the wake of the COVID-19 virus scare are facing threat of eviction from their accommodation from their employer. Among those facing eviction are fishermen from Pozhiyoor, a coastal village in Thiruvananthapuram.

Their families back home were informed that water connection to their buildings have been discontinued.

“The sponsor is demanding back the money spent on their visas to return the passports. They have food for just two more days,” said James Netto, father of Jagajeevan, one of the fishermen stranded in Iran.

Arul Das, another fisherman in the group, sent a video message complaining that the sponsor threatened to confiscate their mobile phones provided to them by the employer. He said the embassy officers contacted them, however they made no promises from their part.

The fishermen community in Pozhiyoor approached Shashi Tharoor, MP, to demand his intervention. “The MP’s office said a clear picture regarding evacuation can only be ascertained by Wednesday,” said James.

The group comprised 23 fishermen, of which 17 belong to the fishing villages of Thiruvananthapuram. They are lodged in a coastal area of Asaluyeh at Bushehr province in Iran.

The fishermen were asked to remain indoor as part of Iran’s effort to curb the spread of the virus, which claimed over 200 lives. Iran is the worst-affected by the global pandemic after China.

The chief ministers of Kerala and Tamil Nadu had written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar demanding his intervention. The minister had tweeted that the External Affairs Ministry was collaborating with Iran to set up a screening process for the safe return of Indians.

Dhamu Gaddam, Indian Ambassador to Iran, tweeted that the officials of the Indian consulate in Bandar Abbas were meeting the stranded fishermen on Tuesday.

