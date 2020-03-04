Home States Kerala

Tortured Pallippad native rescued from Malaysia

Haridasan went to Malaysia four years ago with the help of an agent at Chingoli.

Published: 04th March 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Haridasan, a native of Pallippad who was subjected to severe torture by his employer in Malaysia

Haridasan, a native of Pallippad who was subjected to severe torture by his employer in Malaysia.

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Haridasan, a native of Pallippad who was subjected to severe torture by his employer in Malaysia, was rescued following the intervention of the state government and the Indian Embassy. He reached Chennai and left for Coimbatore by noon and will reach home on Wednesday morning, according to sources.

Haridasan, of Valeth, Neendoor, Pallippad, had faced severe torture at the hands of his employer. Haridasan’s brother Vinod S said the former had contacted him on Tuesday morning from Chennai and informed that he would reach home by Wednesday morning. “He contacted us using the mobile phone of a taxi driver, but there was no communication from him afterwards. However, we expect he will arrive home by Wednesday morning,” Vinod said.

Rajasree, wife of Haridasan, had filed a complaint with NORKA-ROOTS and the police seeking measures to rescue her husband from Malaysia. Rajasree said that she could not contact her husband, a hairdresser, for the past several days. In the complaint, she said her husband had been allegedly trapped and subjected to mental and physical abuse by his employer in Malaysia.  

Haridasan went to Malaysia four years ago with the help of an agent at Chingoli. He used to call regularly and send money every six months. However, the employer recently stopped paying him and subjected him to extreme physical abuse. His friends had sent photos of him under house arrest. The photographs show burn injuries and wounds all over Haridasan’s body. Haridasan’s passport and all other documents have been surrendered to the employer.

Following the wife’s complaint, Embassy officials contacted him and took steps to rescue him on Monday. “The government intervened and the Indian Embassy took initiatives to rescue him from the employer. He will arrive in the state by Wednesday morning,” NORKA CEO Harikrishnan Nampoothiri said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp