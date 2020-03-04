Tortured Pallippad native rescued from Malaysia

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Haridasan, a native of Pallippad who was subjected to severe torture by his employer in Malaysia, was rescued following the intervention of the state government and the Indian Embassy. He reached Chennai and left for Coimbatore by noon and will reach home on Wednesday morning, according to sources.

Haridasan, of Valeth, Neendoor, Pallippad, had faced severe torture at the hands of his employer. Haridasan’s brother Vinod S said the former had contacted him on Tuesday morning from Chennai and informed that he would reach home by Wednesday morning. “He contacted us using the mobile phone of a taxi driver, but there was no communication from him afterwards. However, we expect he will arrive home by Wednesday morning,” Vinod said.

Rajasree, wife of Haridasan, had filed a complaint with NORKA-ROOTS and the police seeking measures to rescue her husband from Malaysia. Rajasree said that she could not contact her husband, a hairdresser, for the past several days. In the complaint, she said her husband had been allegedly trapped and subjected to mental and physical abuse by his employer in Malaysia.

Haridasan went to Malaysia four years ago with the help of an agent at Chingoli. He used to call regularly and send money every six months. However, the employer recently stopped paying him and subjected him to extreme physical abuse. His friends had sent photos of him under house arrest. The photographs show burn injuries and wounds all over Haridasan’s body. Haridasan’s passport and all other documents have been surrendered to the employer.

Following the wife’s complaint, Embassy officials contacted him and took steps to rescue him on Monday. “The government intervened and the Indian Embassy took initiatives to rescue him from the employer. He will arrive in the state by Wednesday morning,” NORKA CEO Harikrishnan Nampoothiri said.