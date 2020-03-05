Expats feel heat as Kuwait issues travel restrictions after Saudi

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After Saudi Arabia, now it is the turn of Kuwait to issue fresh instructions for Indian nationals travelling to the country from Sunday onwards in the wake of the spread of Covid-19.

As per the instructions, passengers have to compulsorily undergo a complete medical examination and obtain a PCR Certificate from the health centres approved by the Kuwait Embassy in India to confirm that they are free from Coronavirus before entering the territory of Kuwait.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday fully suspended Umrah pilgrimage over fears of Coronavirus spreading to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina. Earlier, Saudi Arabia had announced that passengers holding Umrah and tourist visas are not permitted to travel to the country. As per the recent update, Saudi authorities are permitting Indian passengers holding visit /family/business visa to travel to Dammam and Riyadh in addition to resident permit holders. But, passengers other than resident permit holders must have a return ticket. Other Gulf countries are responding to the virus outbreak by introducing travel bans, intensifying screening measures at important entry points and rescheduling and cancelling significant sports and fairs.

TNIE had earlier reported that avoiding holidaying abroad during this summer vacation is ideal considering the risk involved in being stuck or quarantined in case of suspected symptoms and many expats have rescheduled their vacation travel plans. Dr Amar Fettle, state nodal officer, Public Health Emergencies, said although China was the major source of people who were placed in quarantine in the state with suspected symptoms or precautionary quarantine, now a majority of the people being quarantined here come from West Asia (GCC countries) and Far East countries like Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. Ever since the virus spread to the Far East and West Asian countries, airline companies have been feeling the heat with a sharp fall in passenger load factor.

caution in air

Indian nationals travelling to Kuwait from March 8 onwards require medical examination and PCR Certificate from the health centres approved by the Kuwait Embassy in India to confirm that they are free from Coronavirus before entering the territory of Kuwait.

The list of health centres in India, approved by the Kuwait Embassy, is available on https://v2.gcchmc.org/medicalcenter/search/?country=EGY&city=&name=&page=1.

5 health centres at Kozhikode, 5 at Kochi and 3 centres at Mangaluru for undergoing this medical check-up.

Air India Express offers free date modification to passengers who are booked to fly to Kuwait between March 8 and 15. They can rebook for a date that falls within seven days of the original booking date.

As per a recent update, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is currently permitting passengers holding visit /family/business visa to travel to Dammam and Riyadh in addition to resident permit holders.

Passengers other than resident permit holders must hold a return ticket. Passengers holding Umrah visa and tourist visa are not permitted to travel to Saudi Arabia.