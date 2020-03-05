Home States Kerala

Expats feel heat as Kuwait issues travel restrictions after Saudi

Medical examination made mandatory for travellers from 10 countries including India; popular events cancelled or postponed indefinitely across Middle East

Published: 05th March 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After Saudi Arabia, now it is the turn of Kuwait to issue fresh instructions for Indian nationals travelling to the country from Sunday onwards in the wake of the spread of Covid-19.

As per the instructions, passengers have to compulsorily undergo a complete medical examination and obtain a PCR Certificate from the health centres approved by the Kuwait Embassy in India to confirm that they are free from Coronavirus before entering the territory of Kuwait.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday fully suspended Umrah pilgrimage over fears of Coronavirus spreading to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina. Earlier, Saudi Arabia had announced that passengers holding Umrah and tourist visas are not permitted to travel to the country. As per the recent update, Saudi authorities are permitting Indian passengers holding visit /family/business visa to travel to Dammam and Riyadh in addition to resident permit holders. But, passengers other than resident permit holders must have a return ticket. Other Gulf countries are responding to the virus outbreak by introducing travel bans, intensifying screening measures at important entry points and rescheduling and cancelling significant sports and fairs.

TNIE had earlier reported that avoiding holidaying abroad during this summer vacation is ideal considering the risk involved in being stuck or quarantined in case of suspected symptoms and many expats have rescheduled their vacation travel plans. Dr Amar Fettle, state nodal officer, Public Health Emergencies, said although China was the major source of people who were placed in quarantine in the state with suspected symptoms or precautionary quarantine, now a majority of the people being quarantined here come from West Asia (GCC countries) and Far East countries like Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.   Ever since the virus spread to the Far East and West Asian countries, airline companies have been feeling the heat with a sharp fall in passenger load factor.

caution in air
Indian nationals travelling to Kuwait from March 8 onwards require medical examination and PCR Certificate from the health centres approved by the Kuwait Embassy in India to confirm that they are free from Coronavirus before entering the territory of Kuwait.
The list of health centres in India, approved by the Kuwait Embassy, is available on https://v2.gcchmc.org/medicalcenter/search/?country=EGY&city=&name=&page=1.
5 health centres at Kozhikode, 5 at Kochi and 3 centres at Mangaluru for undergoing this medical check-up.
Air India Express offers free date modification to passengers who are booked to fly to Kuwait between March 8 and 15. They can rebook for a date that falls within seven days of the original booking date.
As per a recent update, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is currently permitting passengers holding visit /family/business visa to travel to Dammam and Riyadh in addition to resident permit holders.
Passengers other than resident permit holders must hold a return ticket. Passengers holding Umrah visa and tourist visa are not permitted to travel to Saudi Arabia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Covid-19 Kuwait Saudi Arabia
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp