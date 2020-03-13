‘Math stopped darshan on the directives of health dept’

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: In the wake of the coronavirus spreading to more and more countries and people all over the world experiencing fear, anxiety and confusion, Mata Amritanandamayi addressed the public and called upon the public to pray intensely and work together to overcome the difficult situation.

“The ashram has received instructions from the Central and state health departments, and they demanded us to adhere to certain precautionary steps. Everyone should understand the gravity of the situation and cooperate. Even the slightest carelessness on our part could be disastrous,” read the message. Last week, in the wake of the coronavirus scare, Mata Amritanandamayi had stopped giving darshan to her followers.

‘GoK Direct’ app for info on epidemic

T’Puram: To disseminate valid information on COVID-19, the state government has launched a mobile application — GoK Direct. Besides giving periodic instructions to the public, the app will provide information of people under observation and those returning from abroad, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after launching the app.