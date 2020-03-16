STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID-19 scare gives harrowing experience for French woman, toddler son

Things turned upside down for the French citizens when local health department officials found that the foreigners were at Varkala for the past two weeks.

Published: 16th March 2020 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Kalamassery police officials helping French National Desmazure Fleurine at Ernakulam South Railway Station

Kalamassery police officials helping French National Desmazure Fleurine at Ernakulam South Railway Station on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: French national Desmazure Fleurine and her 3-year old son Tao reached India in October and were having a pleasant time here until they reached Kochi on Sunday to see off the 28-year-old woman's mother at Cochin International Airport.

Things turned upside down for the French citizens when local health department officials found that the foreigners were at Varkala for the past two weeks. The next 12 hours turned out to be the most harrowing experience of her life and her son.

Desmazure and son landed in New Delhi in October and went to Sri Lanka in January. Then she came to Madurai and spent the last two weeks in Varkala. The health department took her to Aluva Taluk Hospital and then to Ernakulam Medical College on Sunday for the COVID-19 tests. Luckily, the tests turned out negative. But, in the chaos that followed at the airport, she lost her wallet.

“It was a horrific experience. I was stuck in the hospital as I lost my wallet. They made me and my son sit on chairs at the hospital corridor for the entire night. Later, they provided a room that had a small bed. There were spider webs all around and the room was untidy. They didn’t consider that I was with a child,” Desmazure told The New Indian Express. On Monday morning, someone informed the Kalamassery police station that a foreigner was sitting outside the hospital building and created a scare that she is trying to escape from the isolation ward.

“She looked pale when we reached. She didn’t have a proper sleep due to mosquito bites,” said P S Reghu, CPO, Kalamassery police station. The cops bought her food and water after coming to know about her situation. The officials then contacted the Foreigner Regional Registration Offices (FRRO) office in Cochin International Airport and the French consulate in Puducherry. The embassy officials arranged to send Rs 7,500 to her via Western Union money transfer service.

“The money was then collected and we took her to Ernakulam South Railway station,” added Reghu. The passengers waiting at the station were amused to see Desmazure and one of the police officials carrying Tao on his shoulders. She had a relived look as she reached the platform to board her train to New Delhi. “The police team was fantastic. They treated me so well that I could reach the station comfortably,” said Desmazure. 

The officials said that the hospital authorities should have treated her better. “Amid the ongoing situation, we should treat foreigners with respect. ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ is what we follow. The hospital hasn’t issued her a certificate that she is not infected. The certificate is needed else she will have to face issues at other places too. We are happy that we did our duty,” said Reghu.

However, the harrowing experience won’t deter Desmazure from returning back to Kerala again. “I’m leaving as the climate is unbearable. I met so many good people here, so I’ll be back here,” a smile of relief bloomed in Desmazure as her train arrived at the station by 1 pm. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 coronavirus FRRO French tourists in India
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp