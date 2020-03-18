Covid-19: Kerala to take steps to repatriate stranded foreigners

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stung by the suffering of foreigners in the state in the backdrop of Coronavirus outbreak, Kerala has decided to take immediate steps to repatriate stranded foreign tourists. It is estimated around 5,600 foreign tourists are stuck in the state and they are facing a trust deficit with the local populace.

Speaking to TNIE, tourism director P Balakiran said the Tourism Department will take the initiative to conduct blood tests of stranded foreign tourists in the state on a priority basis and those who are tested negative will be issued a health certificate to enable them to go back to their home countries at the earliest. Among the tourists quarantined in many parts of the state, only those who have the symptoms are being subjected to blood tests as per the present system. But the blood test of those who do not show any symptoms will be conducted on a priority basis in order to repatriate them, he said.

After the incidents of tourists being stranded or denied food and shelter out of fear, the department received calls from foreign countries and their embassies here. Following this, the state government has decided to take immediate steps to repatriate them. Earlier, a state-level Covid cell was set up in the state. Now, the Tourism Department would set up help desks in 14 districts with representation of tourism officials and representatives of trade bodies.

The state government would not own any financial liability of repatriating them. Identifying the tourists and issuing medical certificates after the mandatory blood test would be the main responsibility of the state. The state will also help them get in touch with their embassies if needed. In the case of tourists who test positive, they have to stay here till they get well, said tourism officials.

Earlier, two foreign tourists had to starve for four days in Kannur after hotels allegedly refused to serve them food suspecting that they were virus carriers. In another instance, a French couple, who reached Kannur from Wayanad on a KSRTC bus, had to face the wrath of co-passengers who got frightened seeing the foreigners. In fact, they did not allow the bus to proceed. On Monday, a 27-year-old French woman named Desmazure and her three-year-old child had to face hardship after she lost her purse. Later, the police provided them with food and shelter and later helped them connect with the French Consulate in Puducherry.

blood test to be done on priority basis

Blood tests of stranded foreigners in the state will be conducted on a priority basis and those who are tested negative will be issued a health certificate to enable them to go back to their home countries at the earliest.