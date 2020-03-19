Malayali nurse in Italy dies of suspected Covid-19 infection

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: As Italy continues to witness a gradual surge in the number of Covid-19 deaths, a Malayali male nurse died in Milan with suspected symptoms of the disease. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. The deceased was Mathew MK alias Joji, 57, who hailed from Kadamanchira near Changanassery.

Joji had been working as a nurse in Milan for the past 20 years. Mathew died on Wednesday afternoon.

“Joji had contacted his sister here on Tuesday night and said he was suffering from fever. However, by 3pm on Wednesday, we received a call informing us of his demise,” said M K Joseph, Mathew’s brother.

Mathew’s younger son was in Milan for a few days in connection with his studies, and he informed his relatives about the death. Mathew had come to his house in Changanassery in August last year, following the death of his mother. His wife Jessamma had died two years ago. He is survived by his children Appu and Amal.