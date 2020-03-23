IAS Sriram, prime accused in scribe Basheer’s death, back in service as COVID-19 special officer

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has reinstated Sriram Venkitaraman, prime accused in the case of Siraj journalist K M Basheer’s death in an accident, as Covid-19 special officer in the Health Department, seven months after the incident that rattled the state.



The government took the decision based on Chief Secretary Tom Jose’s report which recommended Sriram’s reinstatement. A source said the 33-year-old was appointed the Covid special officer, in the rank of a joint secretary, considering his educational background as a medical doctor.

Though the government did not elaborate on the duties being assigned to Sriram, a senior health official said he would be coordinating activities against the pandemic. Basheer was killed in the early hours of August 3 after being hit by a car reportedly driven by the IAS officer, who was accompanied by Wafa Firoze, who claimed to be his friend. Sriram was allegedly at the wheel in an inebriated state when the accident happened. But the police could not substantiate the charge as his blood test was delayed.



Sriram had told the police and the chief secretary that it was Wafa who drove the car. Following this, the chief secretary recommended the chief minister to reinstate the officer stating that there was no evidence to suggest that he was under the influence of alcohol when the accident occurred. The government had extended his suspension for another three months, but decided to reinstate him as it would not be legally tenable to keep him out till the trial of the case is over.