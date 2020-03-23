STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

IAS Sriram, prime accused in scribe Basheer’s death, back in service as COVID-19 special officer

The government took the decision based on Chief Secretary Tom Jose’s report which recommended Sriram’s reinstatement.

Published: 23rd March 2020 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

IAS Sriram Venkatiraman

IAS Sriram Venkatiraman (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has reinstated Sriram Venkitaraman, prime accused in the case of Siraj journalist K M Basheer’s death in an accident, as Covid-19 special officer in the Health Department, seven months after the incident that rattled the state.

Sriram Venkitaraman

The government took the decision based on Chief Secretary Tom Jose’s report which recommended Sriram’s reinstatement. A source said the 33-year-old was appointed the Covid special officer, in the rank of a joint secretary, considering his educational background as a medical doctor.

Though the government did not elaborate on the duties being assigned to Sriram, a senior health official said he would be coordinating activities against the pandemic. Basheer was killed in the early hours of August 3 after being hit by a car reportedly driven by the IAS officer, who was accompanied by Wafa Firoze, who claimed to be his friend. Sriram was allegedly at the wheel in an inebriated state when the accident happened. But the police could not substantiate the charge as his blood test was delayed.

ALSO READ: IAS officer Sriram’s posting in health department as COVID-19 special officer raises eyebrows

Sriram had told the police and the chief secretary that it was Wafa who drove the car. Following this, the chief secretary recommended the chief minister to reinstate the officer stating that there was no evidence to suggest that he was under the influence of alcohol when the accident occurred. The government had extended his suspension for another three months, but decided to reinstate him as it would not be legally tenable to keep him out till the trial of the case is over.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coornavirus Coronavirus in India COVID 19 Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp