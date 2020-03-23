STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala announces lockdown till March 31 to fight COVID-19

"Only those religious rituals that have been taking place regularly and conducted by selected people will be allowed to continue," said the Chief Minister.

Published: 23rd March 2020 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 07:22 PM

People wear masks at the Kerala station. (Photo| EPS/ TP Sooraj)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will be under lockdown from Monday midnight to March 31 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The public transport system will be shut down and people will not be allowed to gather, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Terming the current situation as extraordinary, the CM said the state borders will be totally closed and the functioning of religious institutions will be stopped. "Only those religious rituals that have been taking place regularly and conducted by selected people will be allowed to continue," he said.

The CM said shops selling essential items and medical stores will be allowed to function from 7 am to 5 pm. LPG agencies and petrol pumps will function as normal. Private vehicles have been kept out of the lockdown.

However, in Kasargod, where the condition is much worse, shops selling essential items will be allowed to function from 11 am to 5 pm. In Kasargod, people who defy the lockdown will be arrested and penalized.

Doctors and medical staff dealing with the disease will be provided food and accommodation near their respective hospitals. Bars will be closed but beverage outlets will function as usual.

Restaurants will be keeping only their parcel counters open.

Services allowed

Banks - till 2 pm
LPG distribution
Petrol pumps
Private vehicles
Shops - 7 am to 5 pm, relaxation for medical shops
Restaurants- only home delivery allowed
Govt offices- limited attendance
IMFL outlets- time to be restricted

Closed

KSRTC bus service
Private bus service
Contract carriers
Religious places
Bars

