Kerala announces lockdown till March 31 to fight COVID-19

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will be under lockdown from Monday midnight to March 31 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The public transport system will be shut down and people will not be allowed to gather, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Terming the current situation as extraordinary, the CM said the state borders will be totally closed and the functioning of religious institutions will be stopped. "Only those religious rituals that have been taking place regularly and conducted by selected people will be allowed to continue," he said.

The CM said shops selling essential items and medical stores will be allowed to function from 7 am to 5 pm. LPG agencies and petrol pumps will function as normal. Private vehicles have been kept out of the lockdown.

However, in Kasargod, where the condition is much worse, shops selling essential items will be allowed to function from 11 am to 5 pm. In Kasargod, people who defy the lockdown will be arrested and penalized.

Doctors and medical staff dealing with the disease will be provided food and accommodation near their respective hospitals. Bars will be closed but beverage outlets will function as usual.

Restaurants will be keeping only their parcel counters open.

Services allowed

Banks - till 2 pm

LPG distribution

Petrol pumps

Private vehicles

Shops - 7 am to 5 pm, relaxation for medical shops

Restaurants- only home delivery allowed

Govt offices- limited attendance

IMFL outlets- time to be restricted

Closed

KSRTC bus service

Private bus service

Contract carriers

Religious places

Bars