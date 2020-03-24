COVID-19 cases reach 109 in Kerala, CM Vijayan warns strict action if curfew not followed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the lockdown was imposed in the state to contain COVID-19, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his dissatisfaction over the public response. Unnecessary travel by people has been noted across the state it has been decided to tighten the norms related to lockdown, he said.

The CM reminded that those who violate the same will have to face the consequences. At the same time, the number of positive cases in the state swells to 109 (of these four were discharged). Of the 14 new cases reported on Tuesday, a healthcare worker also contracted COVID-19.

The cases were reported from Kasaragod (six), Kozhikode (three) and one case each from Malappuram, Palakkad, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Alappuzha.

"Lockdown is a new concept for the state. On the first day after its announcement, it seems that some section of the people has taken its lightly. Thus stringent measures including police force will be implemented to avoid such negligence," said Vijayan.

He also added that those who travel in private vehicles will have to carry duly filled self-declaration forms and give the same to the police personnel on demand.

Meanwhile, the CM also added that though there is no evidence of community transmission in the state, concerns are there in the scenario at Kasaragod.

Reiterating that the lockdown will be implemented without any exceptions, the CM said that only that shops that sell essential products will be allowed to open, the other including ones for entertainment purposes will not be allowed to function.

The CM also had a stern warning for traders engaged in hoarding and charging exorbitant prices for commodities. According to him, if the authorities concerned came into notice of the same strict actions will be initiated against such wrongdoers.

To bolster the fight against COVID-19, the CM also called the youths to come forward and help the government in its prevention and control activities.